Gisele Bündchen has revealed that she was nervous about her cameo in the hit comedy-drama film The Devil Wears Prada.

The supermodel played the role of a Runway magazine employee named Serena, a friend of Emily Blunt’s character, alongside Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep in the 2006 film about the fashion industry.

In a new interview, Bündchen said that she was approached by screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna at the time, who told her that she was looking to include some real-life models in the movie.

“I was flying from Los Angeles and the lady who was writing this movie (McKenna) came to me,” the 41-year-old recalled during an interview with Vogue.

“And she said, ‘I’m doing this movie, Devil Wears Prada, and it’s all about fashion and everything. And I’m getting some models to act in it.’”

At first, Bündchen said that she declined the offer, saying: “‘No, I’m not interested. I’m not gonna play a model, I do that every day.’”

Later, she changed her mind and decided to do the cameo after all. However, she was worried about how she would come across in the role.

“I am not an actress, I never had an acting class,” she said. “It was Meryl Streep, [who] I think is the best actress of all time. It was Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway – all of them [are] incredible... So, I was like okay, ‘I hope I don’t screw this up.’”

Bündchen also shared a memory of when her nine-year-old daughter Vivian came to her asking about her role in the film.

“It’s funny because my daughter [Vivian] was [at] some friend’s house,” the model said. “She’s like, ‘Mom, I saw you in a movie. You were wearing glasses. Was that you?’... It was cute to have my daughter recognising me for the two seconds I was on screen.”