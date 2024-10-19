Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The first reactions to the year’s most-anticipated sequel have rolled in after its first ever screening.

On Friday (18 October), Gladiator 2 premiered in Los Angeles at a screening introduced by its lead star, Paul Mescal.

In Ridley Scott’s follow-up to his 2000 epic, whose trailer revealed a hidden plot detail, Mescal plays Lucius, the son of Lucilla, who is played by Connie Nielsen.

The film, which co-stars Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn, is set years after the events of the first film, which starred Russell Crowe as Maximus. It follows Lucius as he enters the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist.

While Scott’s recent films, including Napoleon and House of Gucci, have received middling reviews, it seems the filmmaker is back on top with Gladiator II, which is receiving a glowing response following its debut screening.

But is it better than the first film?

There have been conflicting views shared on this, with Discussing Film’s Andrew J Salazar saying the movie “lacks the emotional punch” of the original. However, it appears to be agreed that the film is a thrilling follow-up, with journalist Scott Mantz calling it “an epic worthy of its predecessor”.

The screening, which was attended by journalists and awards voters, has shot Washington straight into the Oscars race, with some reactions, including Offscreen Central’s @JillianChili claiming supporting star Washington could be a shoo-in for his third Academy Award.

Drew Taylor of The Wrap said that “Gladiator II is the kind of large scale filmmaking excellence only Ridley Scott could corral,” adding: “Everything about it just works.”

Taylor compared the sequel to Top Gun: Maverick in how the film is able to “conjure the past while adding something new”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Denzel Washington is officially in the Oscars race with ‘Gladiator II’ ( Paramount Pictures )

Meanwhile, presenter Matt Ramos wrote: “Gladiator II isn’t just arguably the best film of the year, it’s one of the best of all-time. It’s one of those films that will reinvigorate your love for cinema. It defies expectations, the performances are outstanding (denzel just locked in another Oscar).”

Gladiator II will be released on 15 November.