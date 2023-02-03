Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2 lands late 2024 release date

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Director Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2 has officially received a late 2024 release date.

Scott announced in 2018 that he was planning a follow-up to his original 2000 box office hit Gladiator, which starred Russell Crowe as Roman soldier Maximus. That film followed Maximus as he was forced into slavery and vowed to exact revenge against his betrayer Commodus, portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix.

Now, nearly four years later, the sequel is reportedly scheduled for release in theatres on 22 November 2024, according to Variety.

As the end of Gladiator showed Maximus’s demise, Russell will not return for the sequel. The actor also recently confirmed this on an episode of the Fitzy and Wippa podcast.

Instead, the story will focus on Lucius, the son of Maximus’s lover Lucilla -- portrayed by Connie Nielsen.

Aftersun’s Paul Mescal is in negotiations to lead as Lucias, Variety reports.

Scott will return to direct and produce the spinoff, with his Scott Free Productions president Michael Pruss, Red Wagon Entertainment’s Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher David Scarpa to write the script.

Russell Crowe in ‘Gladiator’ (Dreamworks/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock)

In September 2021, Scott had given an update on the sequel’s progress. At that time, he said the film was being written and would be “ready to go” once he was done with his upcoming Napoleon film.

Napoleon, which features Phoenix as the French military leader, has yet to receive a release date. It’s currently in post-production, according to IMDb.

Following its initial release, Gladiator was a critical and commercial hit. The box office smash earned $460m (£342.8m) globally and won five Oscars, perVanity Fair.