Hugh Grant confirms fan theory about his delightful Glass Onion cameo

Hugh Grant has spoken about his cameo in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story.

The sequel to Rian Johnson’s 2019 hit murdery mystery film has proven to be a success since its Netflix debut on 23 December last year.

Its success is partly down to the many celebrity cameos in the film, from Ethan Hawke to Natasha Lyonne. You can find a full list of every star appearance here.

One cameo to particularly delight fans was Grant, who appears in the film as Philip, detective Benoit Blanc’s partner who answers the door to their apartment when Andi comes knocking.

While it is clear that they are partners, fans were left uncertain on whether or not Benoit and Philip are married – a question that Grant has since shed some light on.

Asked about his cameo by Collider, Grant, 62, said: “It is true. I’m married to James Bond.”

Craig famously portrayed 007 up from 2008’s Quantum of Solace to his last appearance in 2021’s No Time to Die.

The actor went on to explain how his cameo came to be, stating: “It’s the tiniest little moment. I don’t really know why they wanted to do it but anyway, I thought Knives Out 1 was brilliant and so yeah, I thought why not? I turn up for a few hours…”

Hugh Grant in ‘Glass Onion' (Netflix)

Despite the buzz surrounding Glass Onion, the film has not managed to break into Netflix’s illustrious film club, occupied by The Unforgivable, The Gray Man, and three other titles.

Grant will next be seen alongside Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Regé-Jean Page in the fantasy adventure Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves.

The film follows a band of thieves who set out to retrieve something that was once stolen from them.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves will arrive in cinemas on 31 March 2023.