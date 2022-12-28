Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The luxurious Greek island estate where Glass Onion is set has been listed for sale on Zillow for $450m (£374m).

Wealthy fans of Netflix’s hit murder mystery sequel may end up disappointed, however – because the property doesn’t actually exist.

Released on the streaming service before Christmas, Glass Onion is a sequel to the hit 2019 whodunnit Knives Out.

Written and directed by The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson, the film finds ace detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) embroiled in a murder mystery on the private island of tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton).

The island setting includes a gigantic crystaline structure (the “glass onion” of the title) built at the centre of a luxury villa.

A listing on the property website Zillow displays the island, described as “Glass Onion Greek Isle Commune: Multi-Layered Living in Paradise”.

The listing agent is named as Derol Zablinski, a minor character in the film, played by Noah Segan, who stays on the island alongside the major characters.

The description reads: “Breathtaking panoramic views of the Aegean Sea and Peloponnese await you at this private island oasis designed and curated by Alpha Industries founder Miles Bron.

“Sleek architecture and sophisticated design with an equal eye toward nature and extravagance provide an unparalleled luxury living experience accessible only by boat and crowned by a Glass Onion atrium – an architectural triumph and one-of-a-kind piece-de-resistance adorning the main residence soaring 20 meters high.”

You can see the full listing – which was created by Netflix as a promotional tool for the film – here.

The opulent island home of Miles Bron in ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' (Netflix)

Or you can click here for a breakdown of the film’s many celebrity cameos - including one you almost certainly overlooked.

Glass Onion has been well-received by critics, with The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey describing it as “populist entertainment with its head screwed on right” in a four-star review.

Not everyone agrees, however – as shown by Ben Shapiro’s much-mocked rant about the film on social media.