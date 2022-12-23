Jump to content

Glass Onion: Netflix viewers think Knives Out sequel is really about Elon Musk

Murder mystery follow-up is out on the streaming service now

Louis Chilton
Friday 23 December 2022 18:38
Comments
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery trailer

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has finally been released on Netflix – and viewers think they’ve spotted an uncanny real-world parallel.

The film, a sequel to Rian Johnson’s hit 2019 whodunnit Knives Out, sees Daniel Craig return as the ace sleuth Benoit Blanc.

Craig is the only actor from Knives Out to return for the sequel, which places Blanc in the middle of a whole new mystery on a Greek island.

In the film, Edward Norton plays Miles Bron, tech billionaire whose life may be under threat from one of a group of associates he invites to his private island for a murder mystery game.

Critics, including The Independent’s Annabel Nugent, have likened Norton’s character to divisive Tesla founder Elon Musk – and it seems the likeness hasn’t been lost on viewers.

Fans of the film have flooded social media with comments comparing Miles Bron to Musk.

“Elon I saw you in that new film knives out Glass Onion! Fabulous Performance!” one person quipped.

“I enjoyed Glass Onion but it is funny to me that someone was so mad about Elon Musk they made a whole film just to own him,” wrote another.

“So #GlassOnion was made over the course of the last two years or so. How did @rianjohnson and @EdwardNorton so perfectly capture late 2022 @elonmusk?” someone else asked.

Edward Norton in ‘Glass Onion’

(YouTube)

“Y’all think Elon Musk knows Glass Onion is about him?” wrote another fan.

Others speculated that the similarities to Musk had been inadvertant.

“More people need to see Glass Onion to appreciate how Rian Johnson tried to creat a sort of ur-billionaire character out of composite parts, and yet Elon Musk somehow stumbled backwards into fully inhabiting the character this year. It makes me chuckle,” one person wrote.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is streaming now on Netflix.

