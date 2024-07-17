Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Glen Powell has said he will complete his college degree over Zoom while he shoots his next film, but will be heading back to the University of Texas at Austin for his exams.

In an interview with IndieWire, the Twisters star explained how his hybrid schedule will work as he wraps up The Running Man with director Edgar Wright.

“I’m not going to be sitting in a class with other students on the regular. I’m basically going to be coming back because I’ve to finish up but I’m going to be shooting The Running Man in the fall. So I’m going to be in London, but I am going to be going back for proctored exams. So, they’re letting me figure it out with distance learning,” Powell said.

“And I am obviously going to be coming in, Zooming in for classes and whatnot, but I have to be back for the proctored exams.”

The Hit Man star said this schedule will see him head back to Texas two-three times in one semester, but that Wright has been understanding and “very nice about letting me finish my degree in the middle of his massive movie”.

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell in ‘Twisters' ( Warner Bros )

Powell had to leave college after his first year when he got signed by Hollywood agent Ed Limato and was left with two more courses in Spanish and Early American History to graduate when his acting career finally took off after 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick.

“I think it’s really important to my mom and it’s more of an emotional thing for me,” Powell told The Hollywood Reporter in May. “Plus, I’m so close, I can taste it.”

The Running Man is a remake of the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger cult favourite based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name.

Powell is currently starring in the sequel to the 1996 movie Twister – set for UK release on 17 July – alongside Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones. He plays a social media star stormchaser who seeks to track tornadoes for the thrill.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey gave the film four stars, describing the actors as “the charismatic leads of a sharply edited, comfortingly old school affair”.