Glen Powell reveals why he turned down Jurassic World movie role

Actor Glen Powell has explained why he turned down a role in a forthcoming Jurassic World movie that will be released next year.

The 35-year-old who has been promoting his new movie Hit Man, first shot to fame for his role as Hangman in Top Gun: Maverick in 2022.

He recently spoke about the financial pressures that came with the delay of the movie, admitting that the wait almost left him broke.

Now, the Anyone But You star has explained why he turned down the opportunity to be in the popular franchise, which is rumoured to star Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey and Avengers actor Scarlett Johansson.

“Jurassic is one of my favorite movies. It’s one of the things I’ve wanted to do my whole life. I’m not doing that movie because I read the script and I immediately was like, my presence in this movie doesn’t help it,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“And the script’s great. The movie’s going to f*****g kill. It’s not about that. It’s about choosing where you’re going to make an audience happy and where you’re going to make yourself happy.”

Fans praised the star for his intentional approach as they said, “Good for him. More actors should turn down roles that they are not suitable for.”

Another admired Powell’s career strategy as they said, “Dude knows if he picks the right scripts and stays out of the slop he can be a huge star more than he is now.”

Powell explained why he turned down the role despite his love for the movie ( Getty Images )

The Jurassic Park films, based on the bestselling novels by Michael Crichton, follow the chaos that ensues when formerly extinct dinosaurs are unleashed among humans.

Over the last two decades, there have been six movies and various offshoots, including a theme park in Orlando, Florida. The original three films were released in 1993, 1997 and 2001.

Last month, Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey was rumoured to be cast in a lead role in the movie, shortly after reports that Scarlett Johansson is also negotiating a deal to be the face of the forthcoming reboot, which is expected to feature an entirely new cast.

The fillm will be directed by Godzilla filmmaker Gareth Edwards, with Steven Spielberg, who directed the original 1993 classic, on producing duties, according to Deadline.