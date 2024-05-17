Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Glen Powell’s parents made sure to keep the actor humble at the premiere of his new action comedy, Hit Man.

On Wednesday (15 May), the star, 35, attended the screening of his new Netflix movie in his hometown of Austin, Texas. There, he was joined by his parents, who playfully trolled him on the red carpet.

As Powell posed for photos, his mother, Cyndy, stood behind him on one side, holding a cardboard sign that read: “Stop trying to make Glen Powell happen.” His father, Glen Sr, stood on his other side, holding a sign with the words: “It’s never gonna happen.”

“Well, my family – always my mom and my dad – are known for kind of trolling me a bit,” the Anyone But You actor told Entertainment Weekly.

He explained that his parents’ messages were taken from hateful tweets written about him.

“I don’t read tweets but my parents read tweets – so if you’re talking s***, know that my parents are reading those tweets,” Powell quipped.

“They thought that was going to be a funny idea so I loved it,” Powell added. “Even though they troll me, they support me in every way.”

Glen Powell said his parents are ‘known for kind of trolling me a bit’ ( Getty Images )

Powell, one of Hollywood’s fast-rising stars, leads Richard Linklater’s Hit Man as professional killer Gary Johnson, who falls in love with a woman (Adria Arjona) he helps to escape her abusive husband.

The Walking Dead alum Austin Amelio, Molly Bernard (Younger) and Retta (Parks and Recreation) also feature.

Hit Man will be released on Netflix on 24 May.

Later this summer, Powell will star opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones in Lee Isaac Chung’s action thriller Twisters, debuting in cinemas on 19 July. The movie acts as a standalone sequel to Jan de Bont’s 1996 movie of the same name.

New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled

Powell is perhaps best known for his most recent roles in Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick (2022) and Will Gluck’s latest romcom, Anyone But You.

He starred in the latter alongside Sydney Sweeney. The two made headlines throughout the film’s press run as speculation mounted about whether they were dating.

Last month, the Devotion actor admitted that he and Sweeney had leaned into the rumours.

“The two things that you have to sell a romcom are fun and chemistry. Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry,” he told The New York Times. “That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit – and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart.”