Glen Powell praised for ‘humble’ reaction to critic’s Ryan Gosling comparison

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Glen Powell has addressed the comparisons made between him and Ryan Gosling.

The Twisters actor, 35, was likened to The Notebook star, 43, by an unnamed Hollywood producer.

In The Wrap’s report, the executive claimed Powell appealed to both male and female audiences while Gosling’s draw “is mostly limited to female audiences”.

Fans praised Powell’s “humble” response to the report, which made clear his admiration for the Drive actor while downplaying his own notoriety.

Powell is currently one of the most bankable actors in cinema, with his latest film Twisters grossing almost $350m (£264m) at the global box office. Meanwhile, his 2023 romantic comedy Anyone But You co-staring Sydney Sweeney made $220m (£166m) worldwide.

“Gosling is a legend,” Powell wrote on X/Twitter in response to the article about him and Gosling. “I’m just Glen.”

The latter half of the Top Gun: Maverick star’s post references Gosling’s Oscar-nominated Barbie song “I’m Just Ken”, in which the eponymous doll’s boyfriend laments his lack of recognition in Barbie’s matriarchy.

Powell’s response quickly garnered attention on X/Twitter, with his post receiving over 330,000 likes at the time of writing.

“I need you and Ryan Gosling to make a movie together,” one fan replied to Powell’s post.

Meanwhile, other users dubbed Powell “a humble considerate King” and claimed his modest attitude is why he’ll “always be famous”.

Another person added: “Two great people can coexist. Commendable standing up for Ryan.”

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell in ‘Twisters' ( Universal )

Powell’s post comes shortly after his Twisters co-star revealed the cast in director Lee Isaac Chung’s standalone sequel to Jan de Bont’s 1996 action-adventure Twister were required to suck on ice cubes before shooting scenes.

Ramos said: “There’s all that big physical stuff, but then there’s the stuff where it’s like super cold outside and we’re shooting a scene for the summer in the winter now – when we came back after the [actors’ and writers’] strike – and they’re like, ‘Can you just suck on these ice cubes so we can stop from the [condensation] coming out from when you guys speak?’”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Powell jumped in, adding: “Put more cold on you to stop steam, so it sells summer.”

“So we’re like this before a scene,” Ramos continued, mimicking the act of sucking on ice and spitting it out, “and then they’re like, ‘Action,’ and we’re in it, and we’re freezing, but they’re looking to see if there’s steam coming out of our mouths and they’re like. ‘Yeah we’re gonna have to paint that out’ or ‘we can’t use that.’

“It was brutal.”