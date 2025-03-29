Glen Powell teases fans with huge update from set of The Running Man remake

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Glen Powell has teased fans with an update from the set of the forthcoming remake of The Running Man.

The Twisters star, 36, is set to star in the dystopian thriller based on the 1982 novel by Stephen King alongside Josh Brolin, Karl Glusman, Colman Domingo and Michael Cera.

Powell takes on the lead role of Ben Richards, previously played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1987, who signs up to a dangerous game show to win prize money for his son’s medical treatment.

Ahead of the film’s release this November, Powell shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set to social media, alongside Wright and a giant film slate. “That’s a picture wrap on The Running Man,” he told fans.

“All my love and appreciation goes out to our incredible cast and crew who have worked tirelessly on it. Can’t wait for the rest of y’all to see what we’ve been shooting,” he added. “Much more coming soon!”

Powell’s Hollywood friends were quick to share their excitement for the forthcoming project, including Schwarzenegger’s The White Lotus star son, Patrick.

“Congrats”, the HBO star wrote in the comment section, alongside a series of clapping emojis.

Powell has balanced a packed schedule while filming The Running Man in London, as he previously told reporters he planned to complete his degree at the University of Texas over Zoom at the same time.

“I am going to be going back for proctored exams. So, they’re letting me figure it out with distance learning,” he revealed.

Powell had to leave college after his first year when he got signed by Hollywood agent Ed Limato and was left with two more courses in Spanish and Early American History to graduate when his acting career finally took off after 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick.

“I think it’s really important to my mom and it’s more of an emotional thing for me,” Powell told The Hollywood Reporter last May. “Plus, I’m so close, I can taste it.”