‘F*** them!’: Glenn Close defends eight Oscar snubs, says she is ‘not a loser’

Glenn Close has defended her record eight nominations without any wins at the Oscars, and said that she is “not a loser”.

After missing out on the Best Supporting Actress award at last month’s Academy Awards, for her role in Hillbilly Elegy, Close tied with actor Peter O’Toole as the most award-snubbed actor in Oscar history.

On Twitter, actor Sarah Paulson condemned a Los Angeles Times article which addressed the record, writing: “I wish this conversation would cease. She’s brilliant and continues to have an extraordinary and enviable career. Nighty night to this click bait convo to nowheresville.”

Speaking to the Associated Press, Close said that she had not seen the article, nor Paulson’s tweet, but defended her run of Oscar nominations.

“First of all, I don’t think I’m a loser,” Close said. “Who in that category is a loser? You’re there, you’re five people honoured for the work that you’ve done by your peers. What’s better than that?”

She continued: “And I honestly feel that the press likes to have winners and losers. And then they say, ‘Who is the worst dressed?’ And, you know, ‘Who made the worst speech?’ Forget it. It’s not what it’s about. I say, f*** them!”

Before her nod for Hillbilly Elegy, Close was nominated for The World According to Garp in 1983, The Big Chill in 1984, The Natural in 1985, Fatal Attraction in 1988, Dangerous Liaisons in 1989, Albert Nobbs in 2012 and The Wife in 2019.

Of the most-nominated actors never to have won, Close’s Hillbilly Elegy co-star Amy Adams trails her with six Oscar nominations. Adams currently ties with Thelma Ritter and Deborah Kerr, who both received six Oscar nods yet no wins during their lifetimes.