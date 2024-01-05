Glynis Johns fans laud iconic Mrs Banks scene as ‘first glimpse into feminism’

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Glynis Johns fans on social media have reacted to the actor’s death aged 100 by paying tribute to the impact her performance of a feminist anthem had on their political awakenings.

“Sister Suffragette” was composed by songwriters The Sherman Brothers for Johns to perform in character as Mrs Banks in Disney’s 1964 musical Mary Poppins.

In their autobiography Walt’s Time, the brothers recounted how Johns met with Walt Disney while under the impression that she was being approached to play Mary Poppins herself.

To soften the blow, Disney told Johns that a “terrific new song” had been written for her to perform.

Disney then called the songwriters and told them he was “just about to take Johns to lunch and how she was looking forward to hearing the new song following the meal”.

The Sherman Brothers worked through their own lunch break and had “Sister Suffragette” ready for Johns by the time she and Disney had finished eating.

The song, which appears early on in the beloved movie musical, has been heralded by fans.

On X/Twitter, one fan accompanied the clip with the caption: “Glynis Johns taught me and many others in my generation (and beyond!) about feminism in MARY POPPINS.”

Another wrote: “RIP the incomparable Glynis Johns. I owe some of my feminism to her!”

And one explained: “You’ll laugh, I know, but the character of Mrs Banks introduced me to the concept of feminism, and the history of how women fought for their right to vote. I can’t imagine Mrs Banks as anyone other than Glynis Johns. What a remarkable career she had.”

While another added: “For so many, Glynis Johns was our first glimpse into feminism, the sisterhood and smashing expectations.”

The song’s lyrics make reference to Emmeline Pankhurst, one of the founders of the Women’s Social and Political Union in 1903.

Johns, a Tony Award winner, died “peacefully” at an assisted living home in Los Angeles on Thursday (4 January), her manager Mitch Clem confirmed. No cause of death was given.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Clem said his heart was “heavy” to lose the “beloved” star.

“Glynis powered her way through life with intelligence, wit, and a love for performance, affecting millions of lives,” he said. “She entered my life early in my career and set a very high bar on how to navigate this industry with grace, class, and truth. Your own truth. Her light shined very brightly for 100 years.

“She had a wit that could stop you in your tracks powered by a heart that loved deeply and purely. Today is a sombre day for Hollywood.”