Diane Keaton says ‘nobody’ wanted to cast Al Pacino in The Godfather after his first audition
‘They didn’t want him to play that part,’ recalled actor
Diane Keaton has said no one wanted Al Pacino cast in The Godfather.
The actor revealed that her co-star was not the first choice to star as Michael Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 film.
“Nobody wanted Al Pacino. They didn’t want him to play that part, and I had already been cast,” Keaton told Entertainment Tonight.
Keaton played Kay Adams-Corleone in the film, a teacher who falls for Pacino’s character.
The actor said she found it “weird” that the movie had not been initially planned around Pacino given that his portrayal of the Mafia leader became so iconic.
“I had been cast before Al Pacino in Godfather1! Is this not weird?” asked the actor. “What would The Godfather have been without Al Pacino? It’s just one of those weird, unusual things in life.”
Keaton said she was present for Pacino’s second audition when the producers eventually “gave him the job”.
“Do you believe that? After he had auditioned before and they didn’t want him,” she added.
Pacino went on to receive an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor for his role.
The film was based on the 1969 bestselling novel of the same name by Mario Puzo.
