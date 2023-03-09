Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Goldie Hawn recalls standing up to ‘bully’ Harvey Weinstein after he ‘undermined me and Madonna’

‘I said, “Don’t f*** with me,”’ Hawn remembered

Inga Parkel
Thursday 09 March 2023 18:21
Comments
Goldie Hawn opened up about battling depression during her rise to fame

Goldie Hawn has opened up about the time she confronted Harvey Weinstein after he sabotaged their former “deal”.

In the late Eighties, Weinstein’s production company Miramax was set to adapt the famous Broadway musical Chicago for the screen. Hawn was set to star as Velma Kelly opposite Madonna as Roxie Hart.

Though, while it was in development, Weinstein commissioned an alternative script which featured a younger 23-year-old Velma. Hawn was two decades older at the time.

“Harvey basically undermined me and Madonna,” Hawn told Variety in a new interview. “I said, ‘Don’t f*** with me. Because I know just what you’re doing. We made a deal.”

The project eventually deteriorated, and Weinstein later overhauled it with Renée Zellweger leading as Roxie and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Velma. The 2002 film went on to win the Oscar for Best Film the following year.

Recommended

However, to Hawn’s pleasant surprise, the since-disgraced media mogul did end up paying her the amount they had originally shaken on for her work.

“You stand up to a bully, and sometimes you win,” she recalled. “I said to him afterwards, ‘You know what the best part of you paying me is? Not the money. You restored my faith in dignity and ethics.’ Little did I know...

Goldie Hawn, Madonna and Harvey Weinstein

(Getty Images)

“He’s finally living his karma,” she added.

Weinstein is currently serving a decades-long prison sentence for sexual assault crime convictions in Los Angeles and New York.

Recommended

From prison, he shared a statement with the outlet, saying: “Acting roles were always chosen based on what was best for the project, artistically and financially.

“We felt we did the best we could on Chicago and I’m proud of it, and I am so elated that Goldie’s experience was a positive one, and that she has the fortitude to say that in this environment. I would simply say, ‘thank you.’”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in