Groundhog Day: Sky Cinema airing time loop comedy 10 times in a row to celebrate annual event
That’s a lot of Bill Murray
Sky Cinema is celebrating Groundhog Day in a brilliantly apt manner.
As has been the norm for many many years, the channel has decided to mark the traditional Pennsylvania holiday, which falls on 2 February, in a rather irreverent way.
To mark the occasion, Sky Cinema Comedy is showing the 1993 film, in which Bill Murray lives the same day over and over again in Punxsutawney, a grand total of 10 times in the space of a single day.
The cult comedy, directed by Harold Ramis, follows Murray’s weatherman who is caught in a time loop, doomed to relive the same day over until he gets it right.
TV critic Scott Bryan pointed out the scheduling detail on X/Twitter, writing: “Yep, Sky Cinema Movies have done it again.”
The celebration stems from the Pennsylvania Dutch superstition that, should a groundhog emerge from its burrow on this day, and see its shadow due to clear weather, it will retreat to its den, and winter will last for six more weeks.
However, if it does not see its shadow because of cloudiness, spring will arrive early.
Sky Cinema is celebrating Groundhog Day in a brilliantly apt manner.
As has been the norm for many many years, the channel has decided to mark the traditional Pennsylvania holiday, which falls on 2 February, in a rather irreverent way.
To mark the occasion, Sky Cinema Comedy is showing the 1993 film, in which Bill Murray lives the same day over and over again in Punxsutawney, a grand total of 10 times in the space of a single day.
The cult comedy, directed by Harold Ramis, follows Murray’s weatherman who is caught in a time loop, doomed to relive the same day over until he gets it right.
TV critic Scott Bryan pointed out the scheduling detail on X/Twitter, writing: “Yep, Sky Cinema Movies have done it again.”
Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video
Sign up now for a 30-day free trial
Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video
Sign up now for a 30-day free trial
The celebration stems from the Pennsylvania Dutch superstition that, should a groundhog emerge from its burrow on this day, and see its shadow due to clear weather, it will retreat to its den, and winter will last for six more weeks.
However, if it does not see its shadow because of cloudiness, spring will arrive early.
Sky Cinema is celebrating Groundhog Day in a brilliantly apt manner.
As has been the norm for many many years, the channel has decided to mark the traditional Pennsylvania holiday, which falls on 2 February, in a rather irreverent way.
To mark the occasion, Sky Cinema Comedy is showing the 1993 film, in which Bill Murray lives the same day over and over again in Punxsutawney, a grand total of 10 times in the space of a single day.
The cult comedy, directed by Harold Ramis, follows Murray’s weatherman who is caught in a time loop, doomed to relive the same day over until he gets it right.
TV critic Scott Bryan pointed out the scheduling detail on X/Twitter, writing: “Yep, Sky Cinema Movies have done it again.”
The celebration stems from the Pennsylvania Dutch superstition that, should a groundhog emerge from its burrow on this day, and see its shadow due to clear weather, it will retreat to its den, and winter will last for six more weeks.
However, if it does not see its shadow because of cloudiness, spring will arrive early.
Sky Cinema is celebrating Groundhog Day in a brilliantly apt manner.
As has been the norm for many many years, the channel has decided to mark the traditional Pennsylvania holiday, which falls on 2 February, in a rather irreverent way.
To mark the occasion, Sky Cinema Comedy is showing the 1993 film, in which Bill Murray lives the same day over and over again in Punxsutawney, a grand total of 10 times in the space of a single day.
The cult comedy, directed by Harold Ramis, follows Murray’s weatherman who is caught in a time loop, doomed to relive the same day over until he gets it right.
TV critic Scott Bryan pointed out the scheduling detail on X/Twitter, writing: “Yep, Sky Cinema Movies have done it again.”
The celebration stems from the Pennsylvania Dutch superstition that, should a groundhog emerge from its burrow on this day, and see its shadow due to clear weather, it will retreat to its den, and winter will last for six more weeks.
However, if it does not see its shadow because of cloudiness, spring will arrive early.
Sky Cinema is celebrating Groundhog Day in a brilliantly apt manner.
As has been the norm for many many years, the channel has decided to mark the traditional Pennsylvania holiday, which falls on 2 February, in a rather irreverent way.
To mark the occasion, Sky Cinema Comedy is showing the 1993 film, in which Bill Murray lives the same day over and over again in Punxsutawney, a grand total of 10 times in the space of a single day.
The cult comedy, directed by Harold Ramis, follows Murray’s weatherman who is caught in a time loop, doomed to relive the same day over until he gets it right.
TV critic Scott Bryan pointed out the scheduling detail on X/Twitter, writing: “Yep, Sky Cinema Movies have done it again.”
The celebration stems from the Pennsylvania Dutch superstition that, should a groundhog emerge from its burrow on this day, and see its shadow due to clear weather, it will retreat to its den, and winter will last for six more weeks.
However, if it does not see its shadow because of cloudiness, spring will arrive early.
Sky Cinema is celebrating Groundhog Day in a brilliantly apt manner.
As has been the norm for many many years, the channel has decided to mark the traditional Pennsylvania holiday, which falls on 2 February, in a rather irreverent way.
To mark the occasion, Sky Cinema Comedy is showing the 1993 film, in which Bill Murray lives the same day over and over again in Punxsutawney, a grand total of 10 times in the space of a single day.
The cult comedy, directed by Harold Ramis, follows Murray’s weatherman who is caught in a time loop, doomed to relive the same day over until he gets it right.
TV critic Scott Bryan pointed out the scheduling detail on X/Twitter, writing: “Yep, Sky Cinema Movies have done it again.”
The celebration stems from the Pennsylvania Dutch superstition that, should a groundhog emerge from its burrow on this day, and see its shadow due to clear weather, it will retreat to its den, and winter will last for six more weeks.
However, if it does not see its shadow because of cloudiness, spring will arrive early.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies