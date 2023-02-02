Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sky Cinema has responded after viewers noticed some rather apt Groundhog Day TV scheduling.

As has been the norm for many many years, the channel has decided to celebrate the traditional Pennsylvania holiday, which falls on 2 February, in a rather irreverent way.

To mark the occasion, Sky Cinema is showing the 1993 film, in which Bill Murray lives the same day over and over again in Punxsutawney, a grand total of 11 times in the space of a single day.

“It's Groundhog Day. Never change @skycinema,” @JakeFranks wrote on Twitter, to which Sky Cinema replied: “We go again.”

The cult comedy, directed by Harold Ramis, follows Murray’s weatherman who is caught in a time loop, doomed to relive the same day over until he gets it right.

This year in particular is a special one, as it’s the comedy’s 20th anniversary.

The celebration stems from the Pennsylvania Dutch superstition that, should a groundhog emerge from its burrow on this day, and see its shadow due to clear weather, it will retreat to its den, and winter will last for six more weeks.

However, if it does not see its shadow because of cloudiness, spring will arrive early.

‘Groundhog Day’ is being shown on loop on Sky Cinema (Twitter)

‘Groundhog Day’ is being shown on loop on Sky Cinema (Twitter)

‘Groundhog Day’ is being shown on loop on Sky Cinema (Twitter)

‘Groundhog Day’ is being shown on loop on Sky Cinema (Twitter)

‘Groundhog Day’ is being shown on loop on Sky Cinema (Twitter)

