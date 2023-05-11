Guardians of the Galaxy 3 viewers complain about ‘sorely missed’ absence in new film

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Guardians of the Galaxy fans aren’t happy about a particular absence in the new film.

Earlier this month, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 was released in cinemas – all 600 versions of it – treating fans to the final adventure for Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill and company.

All of the cast returned alongside Pratt, including Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper and Sean Gunn, who provide the voice and motion capture for Rocket Raccoon.

While the James Gunn-directed film has been mostly praised by critics and audiences, there are many fans of the franchise who are expressing disapproval of the fact that the film does not use Tyler Bates’s main theme featured in the first two films.

“My only major complaint with Guardians 3 is that basically everything I feared with Tyler Bates not returning came to pass,” one viewer wrote.

Another fan added: “The musical score for gotg3 is probably my only real complaint bc nobody does it like Tyler Bates… the score for Guardians 1 is probably one of the most memorable and iconic mcu scores in my mind.”

One fan said the score is “sorely missed”, with writer Houston Coley adding: “As much as I loved every other part of the movie, it does suck that my one fear about Guardians 3 – that the main theme by Tyler Bates would get lost or underused – completely came true. I just don’t understand how stuff like that happens, like dude, just put it in there!”

Elsewhere, Marvel fans have been questioning the film’s age rating due to some of its “disturbing” content.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is in cinemas now.