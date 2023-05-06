Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

James Gunn has ensured that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be different every time you watch it.

The director has worked with Marvel to create 600 versions of the new film that will offer a different experience for cinemagoers.

These changes will not consist of any alterations to the story, but have been designed to ensure “every exhibitor in the United States and in most international territories” has the option to “maximise their screen size for the audience.”

Disney’s vice president of finishing and stereo, Evan Jacobs, told The Hollywood Reporter: “So wherever you go to see it, you’re gonna see the best version.”

Each version has been designed for a different aspect ratio, meaning you may witness more or less action depending where you see the film.

While every Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film comes in hundreds of different aspect ratios, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has broken the record for the most.

Jacobs said: “It would’ve been harder, frankly, to accommodate this kind of creative vision on a different delivery schedule. But we had the time and we were able to make it work.”

Reviews are in for the film, and they have been mostly positive. Find The Independent’s verdict on the film here.

Earlier this week, on the day of the film’s UK release, lead star Chris Pratt was urged to remove a “hideous” Instagram post, which prompted a reply from his mother-in-law, Maria Shriver.