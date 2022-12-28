Will Zoe Saldaña return to the MCU after Guardians of the Galaxy 3 next year?

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is due for release next year – will it be the last time fans see Zoe Saldaña in the MCU?

The much-anticipated third instalment of James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is due out next May.

It will wrap up the current team’s story, meaning that the film will presumably be the last time we see many of the franchise stars in their respective roles.

Alongside Saldaña as Gamora, Chris Pratt plays Star-Lord, Dave Bautista plays Drax the Destroyer, and Karen Gillian plays Nebula.

Saldaña, 44, has played the green-skinned character since the first Guardians of the Galaxy film in 2014. Gamora has became a fan-favourite, making numerous appearances in other MCU movies.

Most recently, however, Saldaña reprised her role as Neytiri opposite Sam Worthington’s Jake Sully in another hugely anticipated sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water.

The film’s release has prompted praise for Saldaña, leading to the question of whether Guardians 3 will be her final Marvel outing.

Last month, the actor gave Variety an answer that may disappoint fans.

“I can never say no to anything, but that green makeup?” she said.

“I wouldn’t be upset if it didn’t happen again. I miss Gamora but I don’t miss 3.30am calls and five-hour makeup sessions and trips to the dermatologist afterwards.”

Earlier this month, James Cameron unveiled Avatar: The Way of Water 13 years after the original was released in 2009.

The film’s writers recently opened up about a scene in the newly released film that they thought could have been too risky.