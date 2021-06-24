Guy Ritchie attends scene after more than 70 firefighters tackle blaze at his London pub

A fire broke out yesterday (23 June) at a central London pub owned by film director Guy Ritchie, with more than 70 firefighters attending the scene.

Emergency services were called to the Lore of the Land pub in Conway Street, Fitzrovia.

Ten fire engines and dozens of firefighters spent several hours tackling the blaze.

Ritchie arrived at the scene at around 4.30pm, after the fire was brought under control, and spoke to firefighters and police officers.

According to one officer, he “did not look distraught”. Kit Kitchener, the pub’s manager, told ITV News: “The main thing is that no one is hurt. It’s the only thing that matters.

“We just have to wait for the guys to do their thing until we can go in later and look at the damage. But we definitely won’t be opening tomorrow.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Ritchie – who owns another pub, Notting Hill’s Walmer Castle, with David Beckham – is known for directing British gangster movies such as Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and The Gentlemen.

The Independent has contacted Ritchie representatives for comment.