Halle Berry’s iconic Bond outfit resurrected for Halloween by another star

Halle Berry’s iconic orange bikini outfit from the James Bond film Die Another Day has been brought back to life for Halloween – but not by her.

Berry wore the costume when she played Giacinta “Jinx” Johnson in the 2002 blockbuster, which was Pierce Brosnan’s fourth and final outing as 007.

Now that it’s Halloween it feels like a perfect excuse to revisit that role – not for the 58-year-old Oscar winner, but by another actor with a very similar name.

Halle Bailey, best known for playing Ariel in Disney’s 2023 live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, shared a picture of herself wearing the orange bikini on Instagram, complete with a beach backdrop, just like in the Bond movie.

Bailey even went as far as to sport a nearly identical haircut to the one that Berry had in the film. She also topped the outfit off with the white knife belt that the character wore.

The 24-year-old captioned the post “Halloween 2024” but later, on her Instagram Stories, had to reassure fans that the outfit was real and had not been generated by artificial intelligence.

“Lol, it wasn’t AI,” she told her fans. “The wig really fit, I couldn’t believe it either.”

The outfit also got the seal of approval from Berry who shared the picture on her own Instagram. “Awe,” wrote the star. “My girl did that! What a huge compliment! Love you angel.”

Resharing the post, Bailey said: “My queen approves!! My life is made.”

It would appear that Berry’s many outfits from her movies are a popular theme this Halloween as Bailey wasn’t the only celebrity to dress up as her.

She also complimented rapper Coi Leray telling her that she “killed it” after donning the catsuit from the widely ridiculed 2004 Catwoman movie.

South African singer Tyla also dressed up as Berry, becoming her Sharon Stone character from the 1994 Flintstones film. “Well I’ve been a very bad girl, but you have to admit…I was very verrrrry good at it,” wrote the 22-year-old in the caption of her post.

“This is too good,” wrote Berry in response.

Berry kept her own Halloween costume simple this year, opting to wear a witches’ robe, complete with her black cat, Coco. “No need for tricks when me and my little black kitty are the treat!” she wrote in her caption. “Happy International Black Cat Day y’all!