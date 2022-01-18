Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Halle Berry has praised Chris Hemsworth for standing up for her during the shooting of their latest movie.

Oscar-winner Berry, 58, and Hemsworth, 41, are both leads in Crime 101, based on the novella of the same name written by Don Winslow. The film, directed by Bart Layton, also stars Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan and Poor Things’ Mark Ruffalo.

Berry and Hemsworth shared their mutual admiration for each other during the promotion of the film, as the Catwoman star revealed she had experienced some awkwardness during its making.

“[He’s] a stand-up guy,” Berry told E! News at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

“I won’t go into it now, but he stood up for me in a moment in our movie, and instantly I knew right then I’m gonna follow this guy, be a fan of this guy for the rest of his life because he stood up for a woman.

“He didn’t have to do it and he did it.”

Hemsworth, who is due to start filming the next instalment of Avengers, returned the respects admitting he had been “very intimidated” to work with her.

Star praised Hemsworth for supporting her during filming ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I’ve admired Halle’s work for many, many years,” he said. “I was obviously very intimidated to sit opposite her within a scene and try and, you know, not just be in awe of what she was doing.”

He added: “Certain people just bring out not just the best in you, but also sort of a comfort level where it feels like it’s a place to explore and it’s a place to examine different ideas and try different things. And that was the experience [with Berry]. I loved every second of it.”

Berry has attempted to end the rumours claiming she’ll return as Storm in Avengers: Doomsday, which starts shooting this month in London.

The actor was notably missing from the list of actors who would appear in the sequel, which is bringing back a number of stars from the films released between 2000 to 2016.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen and James Marsden will all reprise their roles as Professor X, Magneto and Cyclops, as will Alan Cumming and Rebecca Romijn as Nightcrawler and Mystique, respectively.

Kelsey Grammer will also return as Beast, having shown up in a post-credits sequence for 2024 film The Marvels.