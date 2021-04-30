Halle Berry responds to being mocked for new haircut at 2021 Oscars

Halle Berry is laughing off jokes about the new haircut she debuted at the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday (25 April).

When the actor arrived at the Oscars to present, showing off her new blunt bob and bangs, many fans on social media compared her cut to that of Johnny Depp in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Edna Mode from The Incredibles and Beyoncé’s super-short fringe in 2014.

One clip went viral on Twitter showing a man wearing a wig that resembles Berry’s new hairstyle with the caption "halle berry tonight” – and the actor herself retweeted it, adding the weary and laughing emojis.

Hairstylist Sara Seward teased the cut on Instagram hours before the show, writing: “We came to play...”

She shared scissor emojis alongside a photo of Berry’s light hair on the floor.

Road movie Nomadland won the top prize on the night, and director Chloé Zhao made history as the first woman of colour to win the award for directing, and the second woman in history.

The ceremony also saw Sir Anthony Hopkins win the Best Actor Oscar, defeating the late Chadwick Boseman, while Daniel Kaluuya won the Best Supporting Actor prize.

Nomadland, which tells the story of a woman travelling through the American west, also scooped the Best Actress prize for its star Frances McDormand.

McDormand, who has now won three Best Actress Oscars, howled on stage as the film won the Best Picture – a tribute to Nomadland production sound mixer Michael Wolf Snyder, who died at the age of 35 earlier this year.