Halle Berry has admitted that she and boyfriend Van Hunt shared a fake marriage picture to Instagram after consuming “copious amounts of drinks”.

Earlier this month, the actor shared a picture to Instagram in which she and Hunt could be seen kissing at an altar in a chapel.

“Well … IT’S OFFICIAL!” Berry captioned the post, leading many fans to believe that the pair were engaged.

However, after receiving well wishes from celebrities including Dwayne Johnson and Octavia Spencer, Hunt admitted that the whole thing had been a prank as part of “our very own January Fool’s Day”.

Appearing on The Tonight Show on Wednesday (26 January), Berry said that the pair had been drunk when they decided to post the pictures.

“First of all, this was not supposed to happen like this,” she told host Jimmy Fallon.

“I was with my boyfriend. We were on an island. We had copious amounts of drinks at the bar. We make it back to our room and we pass this little chapel, and we think, ‘Oh, let’s go in here. Let’s see what’s inside here.’ So, we go in. And while we’re in there, we get the crazy idea.”

Berry continued, "We think, let’s call his mom. Let’s take a photo of us and send it to her and say, ‘Guess what, we got married.’ So we took the photo and then after we saw how good the photo came out we said, ‘Let’s play this joke on everybody, on our friends on Instagram. Let’s post it and then let’s swipe over and tell them it’s official.’”

Rather than ending up as a small joke between friends, the picture naturally blew up, with Berry explaining: “Within five minutes, we got all of these congratulations from Ava DuVernay and the Rock.”

Berry and singer Hunt have been in a relationship since 2020.