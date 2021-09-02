Halle Berry has revealed the worst advice she has ever received.

The Oscar-winning actor, who is making her directorial debut with the new MMA fighter film Bruised, said that ignoring the guidance was key to achieving her goals.

She told EW: “The worst piece of advice [I’ve been given was], ‘Have a backup plan,’ because if you have a backup plan, chances are you’ll fall to your backup plan.

“And if you really have a dream, I think you have to have blinders on, and you have to have only one goal, and you have to be relentless in your pursuit of that goal. So, when I got told, ‘Have a backup plan,’ I said, ‘Screw that! Not going to have a backup plan.’”

A good piece of advice she said she has received, however, was: “March to the beat of my own drum. Run my own race.”

She added: “I think those have been really important in life because one can get really sidetracked watching what the others are doing.”

Berry recently revealed she broke her ribs while filming Bruised, which she directs and stars in as a disgraced mixed martial arts fighter, Jackie Justice, who has to face one of the rising stars of the MMA world while juggling a complicated family life.

Bruised arrives on Netflix on 24 November.