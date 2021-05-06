Indian actor Harish Patel has confirmed that he will star in Marvel’s Eternals after fans spotted him in a trailer.

The video looked back at previous films and revealed plans for the American media franchise’s next phase.

The Gunda actor told Indian Express: “Yes, the man you saw in the teaser is me.”

“I can just confirm that I am doing Eternals but cannot speak about it right now. The makers haven’t even announced my name, and I will wait for them to do that.”

The cast of Eternals includes Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, and Kumail Nanjiani in leading roles.

The short clip gave the fans a brief look at Angelina Jolie’s superhero avatar, where she is seen wearing blonde locks and carying a blade.

Marvel Studios Celebrates The Movies

Patel played the role of Ibu Hatela in the cult film, Gunda.

His iconic dialogue from the 1998 movie, “Ma meri chudail ki beti, baap mera shaitan ka chela” meaning “My mom is the daughter of a witch, my dad is student of satan,” is famous.

Ankur Pathak, former Entertainment Editor of HuffPost India, wrote on Twitter: “Just wanted y’all to know that the actor who (among other parts) also played the iconic Ibu Hatella in Gunda (Harish Patel) has a part in Marvel’s the Eternals, glimpses of which we saw in the new lineup. Never give up on that dream.”

The entertainer has become well known at theatres in London, British TV, and the Hollywood industry.

His international film credits include Bokshu the Myth (2002), Chicken Tikka Masala (2005), Run Fat Boy Run (2007), All in Good Time (2012), Keith Lemon: The Movie (2012) and Jadoo (2013).