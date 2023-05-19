Harrison Ford shares hilarious reply to reporter who says he’s still ‘very hot’

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harrison Ford offered a typically witty response to a reporter who admitted she still finds him “very hot”.

The Hollywood star, 80, was participating in a Cannes Film Festival press conference for his new film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which premiered on Thursday (18 May).

Ford, who reprises the role of Indiana Jones for the first time since 2008, was taken back by a reporter who opened with: “Hi, how are you? I still think you’re very hot.”

Everyone in attendance could be heard laughing as the reporter continued: “We were stunned to see you take off your shirt in the second scene. You’ve still got it. How do you keep fit?”

Responding to the question in his typically deadpan manner, Ford said, deadpan: “I have been, uh, blessed with this body. Thanks for noticing.”

The film’s director, James Mangold, and Ford’s co-star Mads Mikkelsen could be seen laughing at his response.

Ford received an honorary Palme d’Or ahead ofIndiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny‘s world premiere, during which the actor was involved in an awkward seating error with his wife Calista Flockhart.

After a highlights reel played Ford’s biggest performances on a screen behind him, he joked: “They say when you’re about to die, you see your life flash before your eyes. I just saw my life before my eyes.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which received a five-minute standing ovation, has divided critics. Find The Independent’s verdict here.

It is the first film in the franchise, which launched with Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, that wasn’t directed by Steven Spielberg.

Harrison Ford was taken aback by a reporter’s question at the ‘Indiana Jones’ Cannes press conference (Twitter)

The previous Indiana Jones film, Indiana Jones in the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, was panned by critics upon its release in 2008.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released in UK cinemas on 28 June.