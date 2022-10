Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harrison Ford has reportedly joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe – a development that has both delighted and amused fans.

Rumours had been swirling for weeks that Marvel was eyeing Ford to take over the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross from the late William Hurt, who played the character in numerous films between 2008 and 2021.

News of him joining the franchise was confirmed by Jeff Sneider of The Hot Mic With John Rocha and Jeff Sneider podcast and Slash Film.

Ford is now, of course, expected to play a major role in the forthcoming Marvel movie Thunderbolts, which is currently scheduled for release in summer 2024, and in Captain America: New World Order, which is also coming out next year.

Many fans have been joking that Ford – who is famously unenthusiastic about the plot intricacies and fan theories of the other major franchise he has starred in, Star Wars – will be grumpy about Marvel questions on the movies’ press tours.

One person tweeted an imaginary interaction between a journalist and Ford, writing: “Interviewer: ‘What would Thunderbolt Ross and Han Solo say to each other if they ever met?’

“Harrison Ford: ‘I don’t care.’”

Another posted: ‘You think it’s possible you could play another version of your character via the multiverse?’ Harrison Ford: ‘What the f*** is a multiverse?’

A third wrote: “Harrison Ford being interviewed about the MCU: ‘I don’t give a s*** about any superhero and if you ask me about it I’ll kill you.’”

“Harrison Ford found a job he’s going to hate more than Star Wars at long last,” posted a fourth.

In an interview about his cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2020, Ford said to a journalist who asked whether his character Han Solo had returned as a Force ghost: “A Force ghost? I don’t know what a Force ghost is. I have no f***ing idea what a Force ghost is. And I don’t care.”

Ford can next be seen in Indiana Jones 5, out next July, alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen.