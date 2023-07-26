Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A stunt performer who performed in the latest Indiana Jones film set himself alight at a recent actors’ strike rally.

Mike Massa, who body doubled for Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, appeared on stage during the ongoing Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) protests on Monday (24 July).

Actors and performers withdrew their labour from film and TV productions on 13 July in order to achieve, among other requests, fairer wages and greater protections against the use of AI in the industry.

As seen in a video posted on Instagram, Massa walks in front of the crowd as his blazer and trouser leg are on fire. He is seen to pump his fist upward as the audience cheers him on.

Massa shared the footage in a joint Instagram post with fellow stunt actor Elena Sanchez. They directed their ire at Hollywood bosses, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), in a caption. “We are tired of being burned by the AMPTP,” their message reads.

Other union performers and Hollywood employees on the ground applauded the eye-catching stunt. Massa’s actions have also garnered support online.

“For putting your life on the line for stunts, you deserve more residuals and protection from AI replicas too,” reads one comment on the post.

Another supporter noted that his actions were “proving stunt people would rather get burned for real than the metaphorical getting burned by the studios”.

“Bravo. Way to bring in the HEAT,” reads one comment, while another person added: “You’re on fire brother!”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Actors and performers began striking earlier this month, following film and TV writers who have been protesting since May.

This marks the first time that both actors and the Writers’ Guild of America (WGA) have been out of action simultaneously in 60 years. With writers nor performers able to work on any productions, including participating in any promotional work, these strikes have effectively shut down Hollywood.

Elsewhere, Dwayne Johnson reportedly donated a “seven-figure” amount to the union, as a way to help performers who will be hit hardest during the strikes.