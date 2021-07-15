A new trailer for the upcoming Lifetime film Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace has been unveiled.

Lifetime shared the clip on Thursday afternoon. Escaping the Palace is the network’s third film inspired by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The first, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, was released in 2018 and was a dramatisation of the couple’s early romance. The second, Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, came out in 2019 and was inspired by the pair’s first few months as a married couple.

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will show a dramatisation of the events that led Harry and Meghan to step down from their royal duties. It will be released on 6 September 2021 on Lifetime.

Viewers reacted to the trailer for the upcoming film after the Twitter account FilmUpdates shared it on Thursday.

“Omg is this a parody of The Crown??” one person asked, referencing Netflix’s show also inspired by the royal family.

“Lol this ain't no The Crown,” someone else wrote.

“Oh I was sooo hoping this would be a hilarious parody,” another person commented on YouTube.

Others, however, expressed their excitement ahead of the film’s release and praised its casting.

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace features Jordan Dean as Harry and Sydney Morton as Meghan.