Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch has revealed what one moment from the books she wished had not been cut from the film adaptations.

Throughout the franchise, Lynch portrayed the eccentric and kindhearted Luna Lovegood. Luna’s father, Xenophilius Lovegood, was played by Rhys Ifans.

The 29-year-old recently revealed which scene from the sixth novel, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, she was particularly sad to see cut from the Warner Bros film adaptations.

Lynch told Insider that she felt the excluded moment, which takes place aboard the Hogwarts Express train, was crucial to depicting her character’s personality.

“Luna says something like, ‘Oh, people don’t expect you to be friends with us, they expect you to have cooler friends,’” the actor recalled.

“And Harry’s like, ‘You are cool,’ and she’s like, ‘Oh, thank you, that’s really nice.’”

Speaking about why she believes it is an “important moment,” Lynch explained: “She is someone who’s so at peace with herself and accepts herself no matter what, but she really cares about her friends.”

“She’s got a really tender heart,” the actor said.

Lynch was speaking to promote the soon-to-be-opened Harry Potter flagship store in New York City.

The new store, which is due to open its doors on 3 June, has been described as immersive, and will span three floors and over 21,000 sq ft.

