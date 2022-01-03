Harry Potter twins call out producers for ‘taking revenge’ with hilarious name mix-up in reunion special

Producers have commended fans on spotting the blunder

Annabel Nugent
Monday 03 January 2022 11:25
The producers of the Harry Potter reunion have responded after fans pointed out multiple mistakes in the recently released special.

The cast of the beloved franchise reunited for a one-off special to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film. Return to Hogwarts aired on New Year’s day (1 January).

Viewers, however, were quick to notice some mistakes. In one instance, actors Oliver and James Phelps (who played the Weasley twins across the film franchise) are wrongly labelled.

Oliver shared a screenshot of the moment with his 2.7 million Instagram followers, writing: “I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge.”

Elsewhere, a childhood photo of American Horror Story star Emma Roberts was mistakenly shown on screen when Emma Watson (who played Hermione Granger) was speaking about her early relationship with the Harry Potter books.

The producers have since responded to the messages pointing out their errors, stating: “Well spotted Harry Potter fans!”

“You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly,” they said in a statement issued to Metro.

You can read The Independent’s four-star review of the reunion special here. Roisin O’Connor writes that “perhaps most surprising is just how open the younger cast are about their experiences”.

Fans were delighted to hear Watson speak about the moment she “fell in love” with her Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton (who played Draco Malfoy).

Return to Hogwarts is currently available for viewing on HBO Max in the US. Fans in the UK can watch the reunion special on streaming platform Now.

