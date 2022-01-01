Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes explains why he accepted the role of Lord Voldemort in Return to Hogwarts

Actor wasn’t sure if he wanted to play the villain

Jacob Stolworthy
Saturday 01 January 2022 08:21
Comments
The Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion has been released – and it contains some special treats for fans.

Cast and crew of the franchise have assembled for a one-off episode, entitled Return to Hogwarts, was released on New Year’s Day 2022.

A large number of the high-profile supporting cast members, including Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes and Gary Oldman, have returned to reminisce on the film series.

Fiennes first appeared as the villainous Voldemort in 2005’s sequel Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Speaking about his decision to accept the role, he said: “My sister has children who were then around 11 and 12, and I said, ‘Martha, I don’t know about this Voldemort.’”

Her response? “What? You’re being asked to play Voldemort? You’ve got to do it!”

Elsewhere, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint reunited and discussed scenes that leave the trio feeling emotional.

“It feels like no time has passed and loads of time has passed,” Watson, who played Hermione Grainger, said.

She added: “When things get really dark and times are really hard, there’s something about Harry Potter that makes life richer.”

Emma Watson and Rupert Grint share a hug in the trailer for the ‘Harry Potter’ reunion

(Sky / NOW)

Grint, who played Ron Weasley, told the pair: “It’s a strong bond we’ll always have – we’re family and we’ll always be a part of each other’s life.”

Watch Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts exclusively on Sky and streaming service NOW.

NOW members can watch the TV specials with a NOW Entertainment Membership and enjoy all ten movies with a NOW Cinema Membership.

