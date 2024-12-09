Harry Potter fans raise eyebrows after Hagrid casting rumour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Harry Potter fans have been left shocked by the latest casting rumour for the forthcoming HBO wizard series.

Earlier this year it was announced that the network had begun scouting actors for a reboot show, inspired by JK Rowling’s best-selling novels.

No casting announcements have been confirmed but 32,000 children have sent audition tapes for the lead roles of Harry, Heroine and Ron. Meanwhile, huge names are rumoured for the adult starring roles.

The latest star to be the focus of speculation is Ted Lasso actor Brett Goldstein. He is rumoured to be first choice for to star as gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid, who was originally played by Robbie Coltrane.

Fans took to X/Twitter to voice their dissatisfaction over the choice, claiming Goldstein was not the right fit for the part of Hagrid.

“What next? Weasleys are gonna be blonde, Malfoys ginger and Harry will wear eye contacts?” one person questioned.

“Um Hagrid is supposed to be 8 feet tall and English,” another fan added.

open image in gallery Brett Goldstein is rumoured to be frontrunner to play Rubeus Hagrid in the forthcoming HBO ‘Harry Potter’ series ( Warner Bros Pictures / Getty Images )

Meanwhile, a third person joked: “I don’t know if the world is ready for sexy Hagrid.”

Showrunner Francesca Gardiner has confirmed there will be some major differences between the HBO series and the Harry Potter films.

Characters will be the same age they are in the books, meaning Snape – rumoured to be played by Paapa Essiedu – will only be 31 and the Dursleys will also be much younger than in the movies.

open image in gallery Paapa Essiedu is reportedly set to replace Alan Rickman as Snape ( Getty Images / Warner Bros Pictures )

Elsewhere, original Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes has endorsed Cillian Murphy to take on his character.

The rumour mill has also claimed producers have Mark Rylance, who can currently be seen in BBC’s Wolf Hall: the Mirror and the Light, in mind for Albus Dumbledore.

Meanwhile, Bad Sisters star Sharon Horgan and Oscar winner Rachel Weisz are reportedly being considered to take on the late Maggie Smith’s role as Hogwarts deputy head Minerva McGonagall.

open image in gallery Ralph Fiennes has endorsed Cillian Murphy to play Voldemort ( Warner Bros Pictures/Getty )

HBO said in response to the casting speculation: “We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumour and speculation.

“As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalise deals.”

The retelling of Rowling’s novels will start shooting in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, where the original films were shot, this summer and will debut in late 2026 or early 2027.

open image in gallery Sharon Horgan is reportedly being considered to play Minerva McGonagall ( Getty / Warner Bros Pictures )

Gardiner revealed the series would also involve more scenes in the Hogwarts staff room and Mylod promised he will “dig into the depths and crevices of Hogwarts,” Deadline reports.

Bloys confirmed JK Rowling could be involved in the new Harry Potter series despite falling out with actors from the original films over her vocal anti-trans views.

The HBO boss confirmed the network is “totally comfortable” working alongside the author and would rather “do what the creatives want to do” than “listen to fan conversation”.