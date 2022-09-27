Jump to content

Warner Bros Discovery boss teases ‘development’ of new Harry Potter adaptations

‘Game of Thrones’ and DC Comics were also mentioned

Louis Chilton
Tuesday 27 September 2022 12:02
Comments
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2: Official trailer

Warner Bros Discovery International boss Gerhard Zeiler has suggested that new Harry Potter adaptations could be in development.

The media executive delivered a talk at the RTS London keynote in which he touched on future plans for the company, which included a focus on some of Warner Bros’ biggest franchises.

According to Deadline, Zeiler told attendees that the company “will focus probably more on the development of franchises” and highlighted the major “tentpoles” the company is looking to build upon.

As well as Harry Potter – which Warner Bros has already adapted into a hit film series, as well as the less-successful spin-off series Fantastic Beasts – Zeiler also singled out Game of Thrones and DC as core franchise properties for the future.

While he provided no details on any potential Harry Potter-related projects in development, the prospect of a TV series has in fact been floated in the past.

Recommended

In 2021, it was rumoured that a Harry Potter TV series was already in the works (though Warner Bros denied that the rumours were true).

Last year, Daniel Radcliffe revealed which Harry Potter characters he would like to play in a hypothetical remake of the hit wizarding film series.

The actor has previously claimed that he believes the series will be adapted again at some point during his lifetime.

