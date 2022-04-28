CinemaCon: Universal debuts first look at Harvey Weinstein film She Said

Universal has debuted its first look at Harvey Weinstein film She Said at CinemaCon.

The movie, which is scheduled to be released on 18 November, is based on the true story of Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey as they investigated sexual misconduct claims against disgraced producer.

It follows the storyline of the 2019 book She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement by Kantor, played by Zoe Kazan in the film. Twohey is played by Carey Mulligan.

The new clip shows Kazan and Mulligan meeting with sources as they face the pressures of working around obstacles to telling the truth.

“It caused a domino effect, the #MeToo movement for lasting change,” Mulligan said at CinemaCon on Wednesday (27 April). “It was an honor to portray these woman.”

The other cast members of the film include Patricia Clarkson and Samantha Morton. It is directed by Maria Schrader and written by Rebecca Lenkiewicz.

Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and third-degree rape in his New York City criminal trial in 2020.

The 69-year-old was sentenced to 23 years in prison after he was convicted of attacks on two women.

The verdict was seen as a landmark moment for the #MeToo movement. It came more than two years after allegations against the former producer were published in The New York Times and The New Yorker.

You can read the timeline of how the allegations against Weinstein became public here.