Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction upheld by New York appeals court
A spokesperson for the former film producer says he’ll appeal again
Weinstein arriving at trial
Harvey Weinstein’s conviction on rape and assault charges was upheld by a New York appeals court on Thursday (2 June).
A five-judge panel unanimously found that a judge in the lower court did not prejudice the trial in favour of the prosecution during the landmark proceedings precipitated by the #MeToo movement.
“We reject defendant’s arguments, and affirm the conviction in all respects,” wrote Justice Angela Mazzarelli in the court’s opinion.
A spokesperson for the 70-year-old Hollywood producer has said they plan to appeal the decision to a higher court, according to Variety.
Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year sentence in Los Angeles while awaiting trial on 11 additional charges.
He was initially convicted in February 2020 of forcibly performing oral sex on a production assistant and rape in the third degree for an attack on a female actor.
During the appeal, Weinstein’s attorneys argued that their client’s conviction was tainted because witnesses were permitted to testify about allegations not included in the criminal case against him.
The former movie mogul won an Academy Award for producing the 1998 film Shakespeare in Love.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.