Scream fans fear that Hayden Panettiere’s character will be killed off in new film
‘Heroes’ star will return to horror franchise for sixth instalment
Scream fans are reacting to the news that Hayden Panettiere will return to the horror franchise.
Panettiere, who was one of the leading stars in 2011’s fourth instalment, has closed a deal to reprise her character in the newest addition to the film series.
While fans are celebrating the return of Panettiere’s character Kirby Reed, many are worried theScream franchise is bringing her back to kill her off once and for all.
“My god I’m so worried they’re gonna kill her,” wrote one person. “As long as Kirby isn’t brought back just to be under-used & killed off then bring it on!!!” another said.
Fans have also used Twitter to speculate whether Kirby could be the first character killed off in the new movie. “How much do you want to bet she’ll be the opening kill…” wrote one person.
Panettiere played the sole teenage survivor of the second Woodsboro murders in Scream 4, which was released in 2011.
Kirby played the “side-kick” archetype at the beginning of the movie, but by the end, the character becomes the lead after surviving a near-mortal wound.
Plot details for the next entry of the franchise are being kept under wraps, but Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures have said the new feature “continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter”.
The characters confirmed to return include Sam (Melissa Barrera), Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), Chad (Mason Gooding) and Tara (Jenna Ortega) – the four survivors of the most recent Ghostface killings.
Panettiere is best known for her breakout role as cheerleader Claire Bennet on the NBC superhero series Heroes in 2006, and for playing Julliette Barners in the musical drama series Nashville.
Scream 6 will mark Panettiere’s first on-screen appearance since Nashville ended in 2018.
