Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hayley Atwell has offered her thoughts on the future of action franchise Mission: Impossible, ahead of the release of the eighth installment, The Final Reckoning, this year.

Atwell stars opposite Cruise in the forthcoming film as Grace, a former thief turned IMF agent and ally to his character, Ethan Hunt.

She reprises the role after being introduced in 2023 film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The films underperformed at the box office, with many attributing the disappointment to its competition with the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon of blockbuster movies Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the sequel is scheduled for release on 23 May and, with an estimated budget of $400m, will be one of the most expensive films ever made.

Speaking to The Guardian, Atwell said that working with Cruise is “a delight” and described him as “very kind, very professional”.

“When I started, I was very aware of the rarefied air around him and how there is no one like him,” she said. “And there never will be because actors aren’t made like him any more.

“He is a one-man studio and, to me, very kind, very professional. And because of that, I felt I was able to try lots of different things. There was never a risk of failure or being unsafe. Tom really likes people to thrive on set.”

open image in gallery Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell in ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ ( © 2023 Paramount Pictures. )

Asked to confirm that the movie will be the last in the franchise, she commented: “I mean, look, they called it The Final Reckoning.

“On the other hand, ‘Tom Cruise’ and ‘final’ are oxymorons, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes, ‘Wait, maybe…’ Although he has so many things that he is working on, so I can’t see how another Mission would fit into that.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Cruise, 62, has previously said that he hopes to continue making Mission: Impossible films for decades.

In 2023, he compared the franchise to Indiana Jones, telling The Sydney Morning Herald: “Harrison Ford is a legend. I hope to still be going. I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him.”

open image in gallery Tom Cruise during a stunt in ‘Dead Reckoning’ ( AP )

Cruise was 34 when he first took on the role of super spy Ethan Hunt in the 1996 film Mission: Impossible.

In a four-star review of Dead Reckoning, The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “Mission: Impossible is exactly the sort of franchise in which people simply roll their eyes when the bomb they’re trying to detonate turns out (of course!) to be a nuclear one.

“That lack of ponderousness is embedded bone-deep into Dead Reckoning, and how returning director Christopher McQuarrie chooses to operate.

Earlier this month, McQuarrie claimed that one audience member “almost had a heart attack” at a preview screening of The Final Reckoning.

The trailer for the new blockbuster features Cruise’s character being put through yet another series of jaw-dropping stunts, including scenes that take place on planes and underwater.