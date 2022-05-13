The Princess Diaries star Heather Matarazzo has said she is “at a f***ing loss” as to her next career move.

Matarazzo, 39, is best known for playing Lilly Moscovitz, the sweet, dorky best friend of Anne Hathaway’s Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries. She has also appeared in The L Word, Grey’s Anatomy and the latest Scream movie.

But in a series of tweets this week that she has now deleted, Matarazzo said her career had not gone the way she had hoped.

“I have hit my limit with Life today,” she wrote in one post, according to BuzzFeed.

“I have hit my limit with whatever games the Universe is playing. I am done. I am tired. I truly feel at a f***ing loss.”

She reportedly added: “I feel at a loss because I feel I have done THE WORK, for a long time, with no complaint.

“I have taken the disappointments, the rejections, etc., and maintained that rejection is redirection. I have had continual FAITH in the Universe, but today, something broke. I feel cast.

“I’ve given my life to acting for over 30 years. And am done struggling just to survive…

“I just need a win. A life-changing win. Cause this ain’t it. F***.”

Anne Hathaway, Heather Matarazzo and Mandy Moore in ‘The Princess Diaries’ in 2001 (Shutterstock)

According to IMDb, Matarazzo is next appearing in Zach Braff’s new film The Mattachine Family and the movie Paint, written and directed by her Princess Diaries 2 co-star Callum Blue.

She has worked consistently since her career began, but – apart from in the Princess Diaries films – she has mostly played minor roles.

This is not the first time the actor has spoken out about how tough she finds the industry.

“I don’t know if I took a step back from Hollywood, or Hollywood took a step back from me,” she told The Guardian in 2017.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Matarazzo said she had once considered suicide following a series of failed auditions.

“I was like, ‘What kind of sick and twisted universe is this?’ The fact that I’m still here is a miracle in itself,” she told the publication.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.