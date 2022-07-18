Jump to content
Viewers react as Film4 ‘trolls’ audience by showing White Christmas amid soaring temperatures

‘Someone’s got a sense of humour’

Annabel Nugent
Monday 18 July 2022 12:27
Comments
How To Cope With Extreme Temperatures During The Heatwave Original Video M216870

UK viewers have reacted to Film4 broadcastingWhite Christmas amid the country’s heatwave.

The UK and other parts of Europe are set to experience a heatwave this week, with parts of the UK forecasted to reach record-breaking highs of up to 42 degrees.

On Monday (18 July) at 11am, Film4 broadcast the 1954 festive film White Christmas, seemingly in response to the soaring temperatures.

TV fans have reacted to the curious choice of movie by the broadcaster.

“Quality trolling by Channel 4,” wrote one person.

Another added: “Whilst the country boils up, today’s movie on Film4 is White Christmas. Very appropriate!”

“Film 4 now showing White Christmas. Someone’s got a sense of humour,” said someone else, while another person wrote they were watching the film in the hopes of “cooling down”.

“Who at Film 4 decided to put White Christmas on today?!” questioned another.

(Twitter)
(Twitter)
(Twitter)

“I see Film4 is doing its bit today and showing White Christmas as the sun reaches its zenith,” added someone else.

The musical film – which features the music of composer Irving Berlin – stars Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen.

