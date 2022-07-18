UK viewers have reacted to Film4 broadcastingWhite Christmas amid the country’s heatwave.

The UK and other parts of Europe are set to experience a heatwave this week, with parts of the UK forecasted to reach record-breaking highs of up to 42 degrees.

On Monday (18 July) at 11am, Film4 broadcast the 1954 festive film White Christmas, seemingly in response to the soaring temperatures.

TV fans have reacted to the curious choice of movie by the broadcaster.

“Quality trolling by Channel 4,” wrote one person.

Another added: “Whilst the country boils up, today’s movie on Film4 is White Christmas. Very appropriate!”

“Film 4 now showing White Christmas. Someone’s got a sense of humour,” said someone else, while another person wrote they were watching the film in the hopes of “cooling down”.

“Who at Film 4 decided to put White Christmas on today?!” questioned another.

“I see Film4 is doing its bit today and showing White Christmas as the sun reaches its zenith,” added someone else.

The musical film – which features the music of composer Irving Berlin – stars Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen.