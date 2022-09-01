Helen Hunt reveals the ‘sobering’ rejection of Twister sequel: ‘We couldn’t get a meeting’
Actor starred in the original 1996 blockbuster film
Helen Hunt has spoken out about her unsuccessful attempt at getting a sequel to Twister made, claiming she and her collaborators were unable to spark producers’ interest.
The actor starred alongside Bill Paxton in the original movie in 1996. The pair played a separated couple who had to abandon their personal issues in order to help combat a series of violent tornadoes destroying Oklahoma.
Globally, the film made a total of $494.5m (£428m) during its theatrical run and was one of the most successful releases of that year.
However, Hunt has revealed that her aim to have a sequel made in recent years was not met with enthusiasm.
In an interview with The Guardian, the Oscar-winner explained that after working together on the film Blindspotting, Hunt and actor Daveed Diggs and writer Rafael Casal came up with the idea of an updated version of Twister.
This time, it would feature all Black and brown storm chasers, with Hunt, Diggs and Casal writing and Hunt in the director’s seat.
However, they were unable to get a meeting with anyone to discuss making the idea a reality. “It was literally July 2020,” she told the publication. “The United States was on fire with the beginning of a 400-year overdue racial reckoning; and #MeToo hadn’t been that long ago.”
“There were three of us, each representing a minority of our own, one of us having starred in the [original] movie and we couldn’t get a meeting,” she continued. “It was sobering.”
After some years away from public life, Hunt will starring in Eureka Day at the Old Vic, London later this month.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies