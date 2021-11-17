A first look image of Helen Mirren as Golda Meir has been released.

Mirren will play the former Israeli prime minister in Guy Nattiv’s upcoming biopic Golda. The film has recently started shooting in London.

Helen Mirren as Golda Meir (Jasper Wolf/Press)

The film is written by Nicholas Martin (Florence Foster Jenkins) and is set during the Yom Kippur War (1973), when Egypt, Syria and Jordan launched a surprise attack on Israel to reclaim territory lost during the Six-Day War in 1967.

Described as a “ticking-clock thriller” (via The Hollywood Reporter), Golda explores the responsibilities Meir faced and the decisions she took while facing infighting from her male cabinet members.

Speaking about taking on the part, Mirren said: “Golda Meir was a formidable, intransigent and powerful leader. It is a great challenge to portray her at the most difficult moment of her extraordinary life. I only hope I do her justice!”

In the first look images shared of Mirren as Meir, social media users have described the transformation as “stunning” and said Mirren is “unrecognisable” in the part.

Speaking of Mirren’s casting, Nattiv said: “I have long been an admirer of the great Helen Mirren. She has melted so brilliantly into Golda Meir’s character with incredible talent, intelligence, depth and emotion, doing justice to the richness and complexity of this incredible woman.”

The film is currently shooting for six weeks on location in both London and Israel.