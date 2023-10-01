Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Helen Mirren has admitted that she “can see” why some people are uncomfortable with “Jewface” following backlash to her forthcoming portrayal of Golda Meir.

The British actor will portray the former prime minister of Israel in Golda, a new biopic from director Guy Nattiv. When Mirren’s casting was announced, however, it was met with criticism that a Jewish historical figure was being played by a non-Jewish actor.

On Sunday (30 September), Mirren appeared on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg and was asked about actors doing “Jewface”, as well as the recent backlash to Bradley Cooper wearing a prosthetic nose to portray composer Leonard Bernstein in Maestro.

“I think I can see, but sometimes I can’t see, because, I can’t see who in this room is Jewish,” Mirren said. “We are all such an amazing mix and certainly I don’t have an issue with Kirk Douglas playing a Viking. Kirk Douglas was Jewish.

"I think the whole question of assuming a certain physiognomy because you’re playing a particular race. There is something offensive about that.

“On the other hand, if you’re playing Leonard Bernstein, and this is really what Leonard Bernstein looked like, you know, maybe it’s a good idea. As I said, it’s a very delicate balance.”

Golda depicts Meir, also known as the “Iron Lady of Israel”, and the decisions she had to make during the Yom Kippur War that began in 1973.

Mirren as Meir in ‘Golda’ (Embankment Films)

Mirren has previously addressed her casting as Meir, saying: “It was certainly a question that I had, before I accepted the role.

“[Meir] is a very important person in Israeli history. I said, ‘Look, Guy, I’m not Jewish, and if you want to think about that, and decide to go in a different direction, no hard feelings. I will absolutely understand.’ But he very much wanted me to play the role, and off we went.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

She added: “I do believe it is a discussion that has to be had – it’s utterly legitimate. [But] you know, if someone who’s not Jewish can’t play Jewish, does someone who’s Jewish play someone who’s not Jewish?”

Maureen Lipman was one of the stars to criticise Mirren’s casting, with the Jewish actor saying: “Helen will be great. Good actress, sexy and intelligent. Looks the part.

“[But] my opinion, and that’s what it is, a mere opinion, is that if the character’s race, creed or gender drives or defines the portrayal then the correct – for want of an umbrella [term] – ethnicity should be a priority.”

Golda is released in cinemas on Friday 6 October.