Helen Mirren says she would be a Slytherin in Harry Potter

Helen Mirren has said she would be a Slytherin if she had attended Hogwarts.

The Oscar winning actor is hosting a Harry Potter themed quiz show Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses for TBS and is a self-confessed fan of the book and film series.

Regarding which house at the fictional school she would belong to, Mirren confessed to People that she wanted to be in Slytherin – known as the home of the villains in the series: “If I had to choose, I’d probably choose Slytherin, because there’s a punkishness about Slytherin that appeals to me. You know, the bad boys on the motorbikes kind of thing.”

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses will pit fans of the franchise against each other in a series of rounds testing their knowledge of the books and films.

The winners of the show will be awarded a trip to Wizarding World locations including the Harry Potter New York store and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort.

The show is also set to feature a special appearance from Tom Felton who played Draco Malfoy in the films. Famous celebrity fans such as Pete Davidson and Jay Leno are also scheduled to pop up on the four part series.

Mirren also said that she was a big fan of the first Harry Potter book: “I loved the whole backstory. It was very, very magical. The first book [was] unexpected because we’d never read it before, it was the first one. So it took us all by surprise and it was an adventure for all of us reading it.”