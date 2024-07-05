‘This has a fanfilm, low budget horror vibe’: Hellboy trailer leaves fans puzzled

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The first trailer for a new Hellboy film has been released – and fans of the franchise are all making the same point.

On Monday (1 July), a first look at Hellboy: The Crooked Man surfaced online, showing off a recast Hellboy after versions played by Ron Perlman andStranger Things star David Harbour.

The new film, following the red comic book antihero created by Mike Mignola, stars Jack Kesey, an actor best known for the action thriller 12 Strong.

However, Hellboy fans are expressing surprise about two details related to the film: one, that it’s going to be a horror film as opposed to a light-hearted fantasy adventure – much like the previous films – and two, that it’s actually happening, as the announcement seemed to have passed many by.

“Ok I know the first reaction is ppl noticing that the budget looks really low. BUT, I wanna say that the tone feels so right,” one person wrote on X/Twitter, adding: “I like the vibe this is giving off and would gladly give this a shot. It reminds me of how DREDD went super small scale but nailed the tone. Let’s see.”

Another chimed in: “Seeing a lot of people bashing the look but tbh this is the most comic accurate take we’ve seen yet. I don’t hate it but I get how some feel it might look ‘cheap’,” with an additional fan stating: “This has a fanfilm, low budget horror vibe to it that might actually work.”

The first trailer for ‘HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN’ has been released



In theaters later this year. pic.twitter.com/73lW4LiFix — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 1, 2024

One more person wrote: “New Hellboy since when? This looks darkkkk I’m here for it.”

Meanwhile, one fan who had no idea the film was being released said: “This looks like just a random horror movie featuring Hellboy.”

‘Hellboy: The Crooked Man’ is being called ‘random’ by franchise fans ( Ketchup Entertainment )

Perlman led Gullermo del Toro’s 2004 Hellboy and its 2008 sequel, titled Hellboy II: The Golden Army. While there had long been a campaign to get a third del Toro Hellboy film made, plans fell through and, instead, Harbour led a reboot in 2019, directed by Neil Marshall. It was a critical and commercial flop.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man, directed by Crank filmmaker Brian Clark, is a humble attempt to revitalise the franchise, with the trailer showcasing a cast devoid of recognisable names and more of a low-budget feel.

The supernatural thriller is set in the 1950s and will see Adeline Rudolph’s rookie agent of the BPRD (Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense) team up with Hellboy to protect residents of Appalachia from a scary villain, who is working with the devil.

Also starring in the film are Yellowstone actorJefferson White, Leah McNamara, Joseph Marcell, Hannah Margetson and Martin Bassindale. Mignola himself has co-written the film alongside Christopher Golden.