Henry Cavill already has a new project lined up after Superman

Henry Cavill announced he was dropped from his role as Superman earlier this week – but he already seems to have a new project lined up.

The actor announced on Wednesday (14 December) that he would no longer play the Man of Steel in the DC universe.

“I will, after all, not be returning as Superman,” Cavill wrote on Instagram. “After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.

“The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

Writer-director James Gunn, who was recently appointed as one of DC’s creatives alongside Peter Safran, will write a new Superman film focused on the superhero’s younger years.

But according to a new report in The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill is attached to star and executive produce a series adaptation of the game Warhammer 40,000.

The publication states that Amazon is in final talks for the rights to the game, and no writers or showrunners are currently attached.

Warhammer is the most popular miniature wargame in the world, and this version is set 40,000 years into the future, where humans are fighting aliens and magical beings.

Cavill is known to be a Warhammer fan, and he often shows off the miniatures he has painted on his social media.

Sharing a video of one in April, he wrote: “I have gone through so many different test models, and tried my hand at numerous different paints and techniques, before finally feeling like I was heading in a direction that I’ve liked.

“It’s not amazing by any means, and the camera hides a multitude of sins, but this is a little work in progress of mine. I have a lot to improve upon. Watch this space for more!

“And for those who care, it will 100 per cent be an Adrasite Spear, because rule of cool.”