Henry Cavill has admitted that he’s held on to his Superman costume “just in case” he gets asked to play the role again.

The actor, who can now be seen in Netflix’s The Witcher, first portrayed the caped crusader in the 2013 film Man of Steel, before going on to reprise the part in DC projects Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

While Cavill said in 2017 that he was under contract to play Superman in one more film, this is yet to happen.

Appearing on Lorraine on Monday (6 December) morning, Cavill was asked by host Lorraine Kelly if he still had his Superman costume.

“I do still have the outfit… just in case,” the actor said. “Yes I do, ready and waiting for the phone calls.”

Speaking about playing the hero, Cavill said: “It’s been so long since I put the suit on professionally.”

“I bet it still fits though,” Kelly said, prompting Cavill to laugh and continue: “Yes it still does, thankfully.

“You look back and you just think, what a wonderful opportunity. And even if I were to stop acting tomorrow and go live on a yacht or a sailing boat and travel the Med… I can still look back and say I’ve worn a cape and leapt about the place and entertained some people.”

As well as wanting to go back to Superman, Cavill has spoken openly about his desire to replace Daniel Craig and play the next James Bond, recently claiming that “nothing is off the table” when it comes to the part.