Hilaria Baldwin has reflected on the difficult conversations she has had with her children after her husband, the actor Alec Baldwin, fired a shot that killed Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The mother of six shared an Instagram story detailing how she has struggled to discuss the “tremendous sadness and heartbreak” of the incident with her family.

She wrote: “I’ve had to have some conversations, explaining recent events to my oldest children recently.

“You can imagine how heart-wrenching it has been. I’m grateful to The Child Mind Institute, for guiding me. I’m grateful to my friend, Anne, for encouraging me to reach out to them. Sometimes, I just freeze, knowing I’m the adult, who must guide my family, but so lost as what the right direction is.”

Baldwin continued: “There is no manual we are provided. Sometimes I catch myself, surprised that I’m in the adult position and I’m like: shouldn’t I know what to do??? I’m grateful for this book I will post next [It’s Okay To Not Be Okay by Danielle Sherman-Lazar]. All of these have helped me explain the tremendous sadness and heartbreak to my children.

“You have no idea how much all of your kindness, love and support mean. Yes, you who are reading this. I know how lucky I am to have you.”

The Baldwins are parents to Carmen (eight), Rafael (six), Leonardo (four), Romeo (three), Eduardo (14 months), and María (eight months).

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin and their children (Getty Images)

The shooting on the set of Rust is currently under investigation, with a new search warrant suggesting how live bullets may have ended up on the film’s set.

Following Hutchins’s death, Alec Baldwin said: “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

The incident caused a widespread debate on the use of firearms on film sets and whether they should be permanently replaced with rubber and airsoft guns.

Hollywood stars, including filmmaker Rian Johnson, are stating that gunshot effects should exclusively be added in post-production.